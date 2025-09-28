Sfm LLC Acquires 9,770 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Sfm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sfm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sfm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,394.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 233,499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 519,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

