SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 356,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $321.82 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $325.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.58.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

