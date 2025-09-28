SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SAP SE $SAP

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $264.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $217.51 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.