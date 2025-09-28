Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

