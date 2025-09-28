Schlumberger Limited $SLB Holdings Lowered by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after buying an additional 281,773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares in the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Schlumberger stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.