SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

