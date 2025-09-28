Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 41.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Roth Capital set a $63.00 target price on California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

California Resources stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

