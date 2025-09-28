Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 772 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $54.78 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

