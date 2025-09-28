Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 2,162 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,716,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in BorgWarner by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,558,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 482,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after buying an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.70.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,120. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

