Reviewing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Harrison Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $942.73 million 2.28 $37.43 million $0.76 59.65 Harrison Global $1.47 million 1.97 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Harrison Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Harrison Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80 Harrison Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Harrison Global.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Harrison Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 3.97% -458.14% 2.92% Harrison Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrison Global has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Harrison Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Harrison Global

(Get Free Report)

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games. The VTuber Management business includes a virtual animated character with motion-capture technology. The Voice Actor Workshop business offers professional and practical voice acting educational services. The company was founded by Kazusa Esaki on October 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.