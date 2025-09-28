Retireful LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Retireful LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $246.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

