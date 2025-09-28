POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.80. 3,885,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,682,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut POET Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on POET

POET Technologies Trading Down 6.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $522.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.38.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,497.01% and a negative return on equity of 141.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 390.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.