Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $42.37 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 54,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $334.53 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.66 and a 200-day moving average of $252.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

