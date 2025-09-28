Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.1%

SNPS opened at $487.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.71 and a 200 day moving average of $508.57. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.