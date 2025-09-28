Old Port Advisors Sells 389 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 82,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 343,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

