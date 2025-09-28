Novem Group Sells 171 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Novem Group decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,059,000 after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

