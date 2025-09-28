Novem Group Buys Shares of 1,823 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Novem Group bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Walt Disney by 71.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

