Michels Family Financial LLC Sells 948 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Michels Family Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after acquiring an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

