Michels Family Financial LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Michels Family Financial LLC cut its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,520,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 78,473,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,213,000 after buying an additional 4,708,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 32.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 60,097 shares during the period. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 206.0% during the first quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,396,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stellantis Price Performance
Stellantis stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
