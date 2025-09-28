Michels Family Financial LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Michels Family Financial LLC cut its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,520,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 78,473,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,213,000 after buying an additional 4,708,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 32.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 60,097 shares during the period. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 206.0% during the first quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,396,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

