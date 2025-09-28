Michels Family Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Michels Family Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PH stock opened at $751.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $744.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.69. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.