Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

