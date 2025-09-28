Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $334.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.89.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

