LVW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 127.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Saia by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Saia by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.16.

Shares of SAIA opened at $293.57 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

