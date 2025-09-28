LVW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 131.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7%

PRU stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.