LVW Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.