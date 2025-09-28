LVW Advisors LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,410,000 after buying an additional 545,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $15,207,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $12,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 270,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,300. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,065,000. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. Calix, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -154.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.