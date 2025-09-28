KWB Wealth Sells 2,001 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

KWB Wealth cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 728.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PRU opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

