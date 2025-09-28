KWB Wealth Sells 158 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Express by 27,625.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $581,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,045 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $342.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.05. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $349.19. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

