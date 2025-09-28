KWB Wealth Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,800.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $432.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.34. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $439.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

