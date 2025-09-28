KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $476.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

