KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.