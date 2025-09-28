Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $334.53 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.89.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.