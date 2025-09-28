iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Blossom Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $71.40.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

