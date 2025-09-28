iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Position Boosted by Luminvest Wealth Management LLC

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.69 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

