Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Stock Holdings Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises 1.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

