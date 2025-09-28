Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Lowered by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

