Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

