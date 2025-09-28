Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 3,896 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.73.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

