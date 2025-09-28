Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $134.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $135.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

