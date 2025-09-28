Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

