Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 93,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

