Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 636 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 132.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 301.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $503,425.86. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $923,789. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

