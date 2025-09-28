GenWealth Group Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $499.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

