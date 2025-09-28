Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 549 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,170 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 675,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $257.18 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.61 and its 200 day moving average is $233.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

