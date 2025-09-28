Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,002.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17,147.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

