Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 924,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,727,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,226,000 after acquiring an additional 283,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,068,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,262,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,083,000 after acquiring an additional 707,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.93.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

