Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,576,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 1,300,345 shares.The stock last traded at $20.60 and had previously closed at $20.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $298,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 216,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,656.28. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,946.91. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,768 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 105.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2,616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.