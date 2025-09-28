Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 2097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.73.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
