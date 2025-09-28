Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 768 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Diversified Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

