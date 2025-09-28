Diversified Enterprises LLC Purchases New Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.2% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 41.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $4,273,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 243,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,729,623. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,319 shares of company stock valued at $57,544,816. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:VST opened at $207.27 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

